Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Donal’s in the hot seat today, and we begin with a conversation with Cllr Gerry McMonagle about the need for a task force to examine drug use in Donegal. Cllr Michael Chol MacGiolla Easbuig discusses a dangerous craze involving wheelie bins in West Donegal, and Paul Gillespie, Chair of the Donegal Branch of Diabetes Ireland tells us nothing has changed since he met with the then Health Minister Simon Harris in 2017…………

We speak to Dennis Bradley, whose new book ‘Peace Comes Dropping Slow’ tells of his role in promoting peace talks in the early days of the Troubles in Derry, Chambers Ireland outline why the cancellation of a referendum next month is potentially bad for Irish businesses, and The Disabled Drivers Association outline why they want a text alert service to combat illegal parking in disabled bays………

Brendan Devenney previews tonight’s DL Debate, Rory Kennedy briefs us on a bid to get more people locally interested in studying motorsport engineering, and we hear from Antoinette Keegan, a survivor of the Stardust Tragedy, who also lost two sisters in the blaze……..