The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Donal’s in the hot seat today, and we begin with a conversation with Cllr Gerry McMonagle about the need for a task force to examine drug use in Donegal. Cllr Michael Chol MacGiolla Easbuig discusses a dangerous craze involving wheelie bins  in West Donegal, and Paul Gillespie, Chair of the Donegal Branch of Diabetes Ireland tells us nothing has changed since he met with the then Health Minister Simon Harris in 2017…………

We speak to Dennis Bradley, whose new book ‘Peace Comes Dropping Slow’ tells of his role in promoting peace talks in the early days of the Troubles in Derry, Chambers Ireland outline why the cancellation of a referendum next month is potentially bad for Irish businesses, and The Disabled Drivers Association outline why they want a text alert service to combat illegal parking in disabled bays………   

Brendan Devenney previews tonight’s DL Debate, Rory Kennedy briefs us on a bid to get more people locally interested in studying motorsport engineering, and we hear from Antoinette Keegan, a survivor of the Stardust Tragedy, who also lost two sisters in the blaze…….. 

Top Stories

court
News, Top Stories

Killygordan man jailed for sexual assault offences

22 April 2024
438903579_756219726691104_4817448724609378232_n
News, Top Stories

Vehicle seized from unaccompanied learner driver

22 April 2024
garda logo
Top Stories, Audio, News

Gardaí don’t have the training or confidence to make arrests at far-right protest – GRA

22 April 2024
Untitled design - 1
News, Top Stories

Civic Dollars initiative extended in Donegal

22 April 2024
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 April 2024
News, Top Stories

New Ballyshannon Community Hospital to officially open on Friday

22 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

