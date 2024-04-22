Public consultation open for Three Trees to Carndonagh greenway project

The first non-statutory public consultation for the Three Trees to Carndonagh greenway project is set to get underway this week.

Donegal County Council with the support of Transport Infrastructure Ireland are inviting the public to have their say on the project which is in Phase 1, the concept & feasibility stage which includes the identification of a project study area and the key constraints and opportunities located within.

Two in-person events are taking place.

The first is in the Carndonagh Public Service Centre, this Wednesday and the second is this Thursday in St. Eugene’s Hall in Moville.

Both will commence at 2pm and finish at 8pm

Members of the project team will be available to discuss any queries or concerns regarding the project.

After the in person events, displays will be available for viewing for two weeks.

There is also an online option via threetreescarndonaghgreenway.ie

More information:

Three Trees to Carndonagh Public Consultation

Donegal County Council with the support of Transport Infrastructure Ireland invite residents of the area, members of the public and other interested parties to participate in the first non-statutory public consultation for the Three Trees to Carndonagh Greenway Project.

The project is currently at Phase 1 (Concept & Feasibility), which includes the identification of a project Study Area and the key Constraints and Opportunities located within. The purpose of this public consultation is to inform the public of the project and to invite feedback on the project Study Area, the Constraints and Opportunities located within and any other features that the Design Team should consider.

To facilitate this, two in-person public consultation events will take place in Carndonagh and Moville as follows:

Wednesday 24th April 2024 – 14:00-20:00

Carndonagh PSC, Council Chamber Room, Malin Road, Carndonagh, F93 YV1N

Thursday 25th April 2024 – 14:00-20:00

St Eugene’s Hall, James’s St, Ballynally, Moville, F93 X6YR

Members of the project team will be available to discuss any queries or concerns regarding the project.

After the conclusion of the in-person consultation events above, public displays will be made available for a period of two weeks until Friday 10th May at the following locations:

Carndonagh PSC, Malin Road, Carndonagh, F93 YV1N, Council Chamber Room. Opening hours 09:00 – 16.00 (Monday – Friday).

St Eugene’s Hall, James’s St, Ballynally, Moville, F93 X6YR. Opening hours 15:00 – 19:00 (Monday, Wednesday & Friday) and 10:00 – 14:00 (Saturday 4th May).

For additional project information, or to complete the feedback form online, please visit the dedicated project website at threetreescarndonaghgreenway.ie. Information will be accessible online from Monday 22nd April 2024. Submissions will be accepted until Friday 10th May 2024.

If you cannot attend one of our in-person events and are unable to access the website, please feel free to contact the project team by email on threetreescarndonaghgreenway@aecom.com or by post at Greenways Capital Projects, Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford, Co. Donegal, F93 Y622.