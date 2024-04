A long term strategic plan to maximise the tourism potential of Errigal Mountain is needed.

That’s according to Aontu candidate Mick Harkin who says the total absence of toilets at the bottom of the mountain is unacceptable.

Mr Harkin says the volume of hikers flocking to Errigal Mountain every week warrants the development of such facilities.

He says as an interim measure, installing portaloos would be relatively affordable: