Daire Ó’Baoill named GAA Player of the Week

Daire Ó Baoill has been voted GAA.ie Footballer of the Week. After his stunning performance in the county’s win over Derry last weekend.

The Gaoth Dobhair mas was an influential figure, contributing 2-1 as Donegal ended the reign of the Ulster Champions.

He received 3, 718 votes on the GAA’s Official Instagram page which put him ahead of Mayo’s Ryan O’Donoghue (2,157) and Galway’s Rob Finnerty (1,895).

Donegal also had four players on the GAA team of the week, along with O’Baoill, Shaun Patton, Brendan McCole and Ryan McHugh were named for their outstanding performances in the triumph at Celtic Park.

