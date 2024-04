Gardai are appealing for information following the theft of an electric scooter in Letterkenny.

The black Segway Ninebot scooter was stolen from the Port Road between 2:15pm and 2:30pm on Sunday.

Gardai are particularly keen to speak with anyone who may have been travelling along the Port Road or in the areas of Letterkenny Shopping Centre carpark and Station roundabout on Sunday afternoon and who may have dash cam footage.