Harps clash with Cork City to kick off at 6pm

Finn Harps play host to Cork City this coming Friday evening in a match that has been switched from Turner’s Cross.

Harps have confirmed the game will have a 6 o’clock kick on Friday due to the ongoing floodlight issues at Finn park.

Darren Murphy’s side going into this game without a win in their last three.

Diarmaid Doherty will have regular updates here on Highland from the Harps v Cork clash in association with B&S Credit Union, Main Street, Ballybofey.

