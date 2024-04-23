Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Injured walker airlifted from Sliabh Liag area

An injured walker was last evening airlifted from the Sliabh Liag area.

The Donegal Mountain Rescue Team and the Killybegs Coast Guard were both tasked at 5.25pm to assist a casualty who had suffered an ankle injury.

The rescue services made their way to the Pilgrim’s Path where the casualty was located at a height of 510 metres.

Due to their condition deteriorating, the Rescue 118 helicopter was deployed to assist the casualty and remove them from the cliff top.

They were then transferred to hospital.

The ambulance service was also in attendance for the duration of the incident.

