Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Donal’s in the hot seat again, and in the first hour, he discusses more vandalism at Raphoe Cathedral with Very Rev. Liz Fitzgerald, Deputy Pearse Doherty speaks to us about fuel price increases and appointment cancellations at LUH, while Senator Eileen Flynn tells us why she believes Hate Crime Legislation needs to proceed………

After ‘Community Garda Information’, we speak to the Godmother of Rebecca Browne about the family’s call for an update on the GSOC investigation into her death when she was hit by a Garda car outside Buncrana last May. We also hear from two mentors at St Eunan’s College in Letterkenny, which is celebrating Multicultural Week this week…………

In the third hour, we hear about the extension of the ‘Civic Dollars’ initiative in Donegal, the PRO of Donegal Mountain rescue speaks about the recovery of Brian Campbell’s body after he fell at the Poisoned Glen at the weekend. We discuss the latest government initiative promoting responsible dog ownership, and a West Donegal gardener warns of the risk posed by the New Zealand Flatworm……..