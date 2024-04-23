Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Police confirm last night’s Derry City game passed without incident

Police say last night’s Derry City match passed without incident.

A policing operation was implemented at last night’s game against St Pats after police were attacked with masonry following disorder after a match at the Ryan McBride Brandywell stadium on Friday.

A male teenager however, was arrested in the Lone Moor Gardens area during the evening on suspicion of possession of an article with a blade or point in a public place.

He was subsequently released, and is to be referred to the Youth Diversion Officer.

Break In Burglary
News, Top Stories

House ransacked in Lifford

23 April 2024
ballybofey stranorlar (1)
News, Top Stories

Man seriously injured in Ballybofey attack

23 April 2024
roadworks
News, Audio, Top Stories

Almost €2.6m in LIS funding announced for Donegal

23 April 2024
St Eunan's Cathedral, Raphoe
News, Audio, Top Stories

Headstones vandalised again in Raphoe

23 April 2024
Advertisement

