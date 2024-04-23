Police confirm last night’s Derry City game passed without incident

Police say last night’s Derry City match passed without incident.

A policing operation was implemented at last night’s game against St Pats after police were attacked with masonry following disorder after a match at the Ryan McBride Brandywell stadium on Friday.

A male teenager however, was arrested in the Lone Moor Gardens area during the evening on suspicion of possession of an article with a blade or point in a public place.

He was subsequently released, and is to be referred to the Youth Diversion Officer.