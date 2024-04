The recent bout of bad weather is set to impact the price of land over the coming year.

That’s according to Teagasc and the Society of Chartered Surveyors which expect purchase and rental land prices to rise by 6% and 4% respectively.

The average price for holdings of less than 50 acres in Donegal is €13,400 per acre. The price of farmland in Ulster is forecast to increase by 6% this year.

The SCSI’s Edward McAuley says prices however, will take a hit due to the record rainfall in the spring: