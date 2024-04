A vigil is taking place in Letterkenny tomorrow evening to mark 200 days since the start of the war in Gaza.

The vigil organised by the Donegal branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign will hear the names of the almost 34,000 children who have to date, been killed in Gaza read aloud.

The group is calling for an immediate ceasefire and the immediate recognition of Palestine as a State.

The vigil will get underway at 5pm tomorrow evening at the Market Square, Letterkenny.