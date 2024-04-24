Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Last gasp point sends Derry into Ulster U20 Final

Photo: Derry GAA Twitter

Derry have beaten Donegal 1-12 to 0-14 in tonight’s Eirgrid Ulster U20 Championship Semi-Final at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey.

Ryan McNicholl hit the winner for Derry in the 4th minute of injury-time to send the Oakleaf county through to the Ulster decider.

Donegal started the game well and led 0-7 to 0-4 at half-time.

A crucial Oisin Doherty goal for Derry at the beginning of the second half seemed to set them on their way to victory as they pulled 4 points ahead.

However, Sean Paul Barrett’s Donegal side charged back and looked like they had done enough to force extra time following a Kevin Lynch equaliser in injury time, but for McNicholl to break Donegal hearts with the last kick of the game to send Derry through.

Derry will now face Tyrone in the Ulster u20 Final as they overcame Monaghan on a score-line of 2-9 to 0-14. That game will be played at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh next Wednesday 1st of May with a throw-in time of 7.30pm.

Ryan Ferry and Martin McHugh reported live from Ballybofey at full time…

 

