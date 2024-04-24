Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Sean Paul Barrett reacts to Donegal U20’s defeat to Derry

 

Sean Paul Barrett and Finbarr Roarty

A late, late Derry point was the difference as they overcame a determined Donegal side in the Eirgrid Ulster U20 Championship Semi-Final at MacCumhaill Park this evening.

Having led by 7 points to 4 at half time, Donegal let their grip of the game slip in the third quarter thanks to an Oisin Doherty goal for a re-energised Derry side.

The young Oakleaf men led by 4 points heading into the final stages but Donegal surged back into the contest and Kevin Lynch managed to level it in injury time for Sean Paul Barrett’s side.

Up popped Ryan McNicholl in the 4th minute of time-added-on to send Derry through.

It finished 1-12 to 0-14.

Donegal manager Sean Paul Barrett spoke to Ryan Ferry after the game to give his thoughts…

 

Derry will now play Tyrone in next Wednesday’s decider as they beat Monaghan, also by a single point.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

belfastrowncourt
News, Top Stories

22 year old man sentenced in relation to offensive Michaela McAreavey song

24 April 2024
Derry Gun
News, Top Stories

Gun recovered during County Derry search

24 April 2024
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, and Obituaries on Wednesday April 24th

24 April 2024
Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

A5 puts lives at risk on a daily basis – Crossan

24 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

belfastrowncourt
News, Top Stories

22 year old man sentenced in relation to offensive Michaela McAreavey song

24 April 2024
Derry Gun
News, Top Stories

Gun recovered during County Derry search

24 April 2024
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, and Obituaries on Wednesday April 24th

24 April 2024
Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

A5 puts lives at risk on a daily basis – Crossan

24 April 2024
Bluestack Foundation
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bluestack Special Needs Foundation wants to extend into Letterkenny

24 April 2024
bundoran lifeboats
News, Top Stories

Bundoran Lifeboat brings stricken fishing boat back to shore

24 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube