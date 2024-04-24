Sean Paul Barrett reacts to Donegal U20’s defeat to Derry

A late, late Derry point was the difference as they overcame a determined Donegal side in the Eirgrid Ulster U20 Championship Semi-Final at MacCumhaill Park this evening.

Having led by 7 points to 4 at half time, Donegal let their grip of the game slip in the third quarter thanks to an Oisin Doherty goal for a re-energised Derry side.

The young Oakleaf men led by 4 points heading into the final stages but Donegal surged back into the contest and Kevin Lynch managed to level it in injury time for Sean Paul Barrett’s side.

Up popped Ryan McNicholl in the 4th minute of time-added-on to send Derry through.

It finished 1-12 to 0-14.

Donegal manager Sean Paul Barrett spoke to Ryan Ferry after the game to give his thoughts…

Derry will now play Tyrone in next Wednesday’s decider as they beat Monaghan, also by a single point.