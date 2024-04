55 groups in Donegal are to benefit from funding announced today by Age & Opportunity.

€14,150 will go towards physical activity for older people.

The Grant Scheme is a combined initiative from Age & Opportunity and Sport Ireland.

Among the groups in Donegal receiving funding are Active Seniors Lettermacaward And Doochary, Áislann Rann na Feirste, Ballindrait Badminton club and Ballintra Active Group.