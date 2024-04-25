Deputy Harkin tells Taoiseach a change in direction in terms of regional balance is needed

A South Donegal Deputy has told the Taoiseach that there needs to be a change in direction in terms of regional balance.

Speaking in the Dail Deputy Marian Harkin says the North West is missing out on the big-ticket items such as, large infrastructure projects, significant capital projects, increased investment in housing, in hospitals and roads.

Simon Harris accepted that there is work to be done but says the establishment of the Atlantic Technological University has been critical in retaining young people and attracting investment to the region.

Deputy Harkin says the figures are clear that the North West is lagging behind: