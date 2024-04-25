Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Derry City and Strabane set to twin with Bethlehem

Derry City and Strabane District Council is a step closer to completing a twinning arrangement with Bethlehem.

A proposal that the two areas twin was made to Bethlehem City Council following a motion proposed in the Guildhall by SDLP Cllr Catherine McDaid in January.

This week, the Mayor of Bethlehem approved the request.

Councillor McDaid says both areas can learn from each other, and it is particularly important that every step possible is taken to demonstrate solidarity with the people of Palestine…………..

 

Top Stories

Pringle Shaven
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pringle urges Taoiseach to ensure up to date research is used in the Defective Block scheme

25 April 2024
Dery Bethlehem
News, Audio, Top Stories

Derry City and Strabane set to twin with Bethlehem

25 April 2024
belfastrowncourt
News, Top Stories

22 year old man sentenced in relation to offensive Michaela McAreavey song

24 April 2024
Derry Gun
News, Top Stories

Gun recovered during County Derry search

24 April 2024
