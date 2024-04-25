Derry City and Strabane set to twin with Bethlehem

Derry City and Strabane District Council is a step closer to completing a twinning arrangement with Bethlehem.

A proposal that the two areas twin was made to Bethlehem City Council following a motion proposed in the Guildhall by SDLP Cllr Catherine McDaid in January.

This week, the Mayor of Bethlehem approved the request.

Councillor McDaid says both areas can learn from each other, and it is particularly important that every step possible is taken to demonstrate solidarity with the people of Palestine…………..