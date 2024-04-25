Doherty and McConalogue clash in Dail

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty has clashed in the Dail with Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue over his response to letters from Aranmore Fisher Muireann Kavanagh.

The minister accused Sinn Fein of being empty vessels when it came to fishing policy, Deputy Doherty claimed that Muireann Kavanagh has had to fight for the right to fish because Minister McConalogue isn’t doing his job.

Deputy Doherty claimed that Minister McConalogue only communicated with her on the day she was appearing on Highland Radio…………….