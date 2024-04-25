Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Doherty and McConalogue clash in Dail

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty has clashed in the Dail with Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue over his response to letters from Aranmore Fisher Muireann Kavanagh.

The minister accused Sinn Fein of being empty vessels when it came to fishing policy, Deputy Doherty claimed that Muireann Kavanagh has had to fight for the right to fish because Minister McConalogue isn’t doing his job.

Deputy Doherty claimed that Minister McConalogue only communicated with her on the day she was appearing on Highland Radio…………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Charlie Thurs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty and McConalogue clash in Dail

25 April 2024
Garda1
News, Audio, Top Stories

PARC believes penalty points system not enough of a deterrent

25 April 2024
Karen Horgan, Age & Opportunity CEO and Dr Una May, Sport Ireland CEO
News, Top Stories

55 groups in Donegal receive Age & Opportunity funding

25 April 2024
Magee 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Young people gathering at Youth Peace Summit in Derry today

25 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Charlie Thurs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty and McConalogue clash in Dail

25 April 2024
Garda1
News, Audio, Top Stories

PARC believes penalty points system not enough of a deterrent

25 April 2024
Karen Horgan, Age & Opportunity CEO and Dr Una May, Sport Ireland CEO
News, Top Stories

55 groups in Donegal receive Age & Opportunity funding

25 April 2024
Magee 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Young people gathering at Youth Peace Summit in Derry today

25 April 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Motorcyclist dies in Co Carlow crash

25 April 2024
Fish
News, Audio, Top Stories

Marine Minister facing further calls for financial support for inshore fishers in Donegal

25 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube