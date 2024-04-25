Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardaí call for road safety following excessive speed and drug use detected

Gardaí in Donegal are again asking the public to not take risks when driving.

It follows one driver being detected 51KPH over the 100KPH zone in Letterkenny on Tuesday, and another motorist failing a drug test in Ballyshannon in the early hours of this morning.

The Letterkenny driver will now receive a fine of €160 and three penalty points.

Meanwhile the second motorist who tested positive for cannabis was arrested.

Gardaí say decisions such as these can have irreversible and tragic consequences.

