Harps Special General Meeting open to shareholders and supporters across Donegal

There will be another key meeting for Finn Harps football club this weekend.

Following feedback from shareholders and supporters, the Finn Harps SGM scheduled for this Sunday the 28th at 7pm in the Villa Rose Hotel will now be an open meeting for all shareholders, supporters and the wider Donegal community.

The meeting will provide an update on the stadium project and engage with attendees on fundraising initiatives.

The club are encouraging all interested parties to attend and provide their feedback on delivering this vital facility for Donegal and the North West.