HIQA inspection finds NW children’s residential centre to be well run and adequately resourced

A HIQA inspection has found a children’s residential centre in the North West to be well run and adequately resourced with good governance arrangements in place to deliver child-centred, safe and effective care and support.

Of 12 standards inspected, 10 were found to be compliant and 2 substantially compliant.

The inspector’s report noted that children were listened to and activities provided in the centre were based on children’s interests and hobbies as well as providing them with new experiences.

The National Director, Children’s Residential Services, Tusla, William O’Rourke says supporting the individual care needs of each child and young person, and listening to their views, is an essential part of their work to promote the rights and welfare of children and young people in care.