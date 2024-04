The Marine Minister is facing further calls for financial support for inshore fishers in Donegal.

Councillor John Shéamuis Ó Fearraigh says fishing families are facing hardship and need support from Government as they continue to navigate cuts to fish quotas.

Minister Charlie McConalogue confirmed at a meeting of Donegal County Council’s Fisheries Committee that he would explore what assistance is available.

Cllr Ó Fearraigh says fishing families cannot continue as they are: