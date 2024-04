A memorial has been erected at Private Seán Rooney’s graveside.

The 24-year-old was killed in an ambush in Lebanon on December 14th, 2022.

He was buried with full military honours in Newtowncunningham.

An inscription on Private Rooney’s headstone reads: “Proud I stood, now proud I lie, pray for peace, as you pass by, my life is over, my peace duties done, now God has taken his soldier home.”