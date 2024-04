The Minister of State at the Department of Transport is visiting Donegal today.

During the two day visit, Minister Jack Chambers will officially open the N56 Dungloe to Glenties Road Project this afternoon.

Tomorrow, Minister Chambers will officiate the opening of the Lifford to Castlefin and Muff to Quigley’s Point Greenways.

Events are also taking place to mark the completion of Safe Routes to School Projects in Newtowncunningham and Raphoe.