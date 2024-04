A man in his 30s has died in road collision in County Carlow.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene when Garda were called to an incident between Rathoe and Ballon at Sandbook, shortly before 11 o’clock last night.

The car was found burnt out and the occupants had fled the scene.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Carlow Garda Station.