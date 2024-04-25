Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
No reports of injuries following fire in Letterkenny

Garda

Gardaí and emergency services worked to bring a fire in Letterkenny under control yesterday evening.

The blaze broke out at a premises in the Rossbracken area at around7pm.

Gardai have confirmed that there are no reports of any injuries.

