A road safety group says the penalty points system is not enough of a deterrent and the lack of Garda presence is leading to motorists taking risks.

PARC road safety group is calling for high Garda visibility and speed checks to be constant features on the roads to halt the rising death toll.

69 people have died on the roads in the first 116 days of the year.

Susan Gray from PARC says there needs to be constant and regular checkpoints nationwide: