Pringle urges Taoiseach to ensure up to date research is used in the Defective Block scheme

A Donegal TD is urging the government to ensure that up-to-date science is used in the administration of the defective blocks scheme.

Deputy Thomas Pringle said the Geological Survey of Ireland has recognised the role of pyrrhotite in defective blocks, but the Housing Minister and National Standards Authority of Ireland continue to say that there is no evidence that pyrrhotite is the root of the defective blocks crisis in Donegal.

Deputy Pringle told Taoiseach Simon Harris that the new information also shows that foundations are being affected, and that raises the prospect of further problems even after homes have been remediated……………

Top Stories

Pringle Shaven
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pringle urges Taoiseach to ensure up to date research is used in the Defective Block scheme

25 April 2024
Dery Bethlehem
News, Audio, Top Stories

Derry City and Strabane set to twin with Bethlehem

25 April 2024
belfastrowncourt
News, Top Stories

22 year old man sentenced in relation to offensive Michaela McAreavey song

24 April 2024
Derry Gun
News, Top Stories

Gun recovered during County Derry search

24 April 2024
