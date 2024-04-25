Pringle urges Taoiseach to ensure up to date research is used in the Defective Block scheme

A Donegal TD is urging the government to ensure that up-to-date science is used in the administration of the defective blocks scheme.

Deputy Thomas Pringle said the Geological Survey of Ireland has recognised the role of pyrrhotite in defective blocks, but the Housing Minister and National Standards Authority of Ireland continue to say that there is no evidence that pyrrhotite is the root of the defective blocks crisis in Donegal.

Deputy Pringle told Taoiseach Simon Harris that the new information also shows that foundations are being affected, and that raises the prospect of further problems even after homes have been remediated……………