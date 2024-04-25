Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Public consultation next week on Carrigans to Lifford Greenway

A public consultation on the Carrigans to Lifford Greenway Project gets underway next week.

Donegal County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland are inviting residents of the area, members of the public and other interested parties to take part.

The project is currently at Phase 1 which includes the identification of a project Study Area and the key Constraints and Opportunities located within.

In-person public consultations will take place on Wednesday at St Johnston & Carrigans Family Resource Centre and on Thursday at the Old Courthouse, Lifford between 2pm and 8pm both days.

