Young people gathering at Youth Peace Summit in Derry today

A Youth Peace Summit taking place in Derry today will hear from over 80 young people across Northern Ireland and the border regions to discuss how they can contribute to the unfinished business of peace and reconciliation.

South African campaigner and influencer Candice Mama is the keynote speaker at the event organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation as part of the Good Friday Agreement celebrations.

16 year old, Corrin Herron from Strabane welcomes the opportunity to be a voice in an Inclusive Peace Plan which is being advanced:

Charlie Thurs
Doherty and McConalogue clash in Dail

25 April 2024
Garda1
PARC believes penalty points system not enough of a deterrent

25 April 2024
Karen Horgan, Age & Opportunity CEO and Dr Una May, Sport Ireland CEO
55 groups in Donegal receive Age & Opportunity funding

25 April 2024
Magee 1
Young people gathering at Youth Peace Summit in Derry today

25 April 2024
