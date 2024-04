More than 21,000 couples got married last year in Ireland, 857 in Donegal.

Nationally, the number of marriages fell by almost 9% last year, that figure was almost doubled in this county with a drop of 17%.

There were 17 same sex marriages in the county, 13 of those between men and 4 between women.

In 2022 that figure was 19, with 10 of those marriages between men and 9 between women.