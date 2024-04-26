Derry City move back into 2nd spot with victory in Waterford

Derry City have defeated Waterford 2-0 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at the Regional Sports Centre in Waterford this evening.

A first-half penalty from Will Patching had City in control at the interval.

Patrick Hoban then scored on 74 minutes to seal the win for Ruaidhri Higgins’ side. The strike was Hoban’s second goal this week, as he also netted in Monday’s 3-1 win over St Pat’s.

It’s been a good night overall for Derry as other sides around them in the table have dropped points – Shamrock Rovers and Galway United played out a 1-1 draw while Bohemians went down 2-0 to bottom side Dundalk.

Shelbourne got back to winning ways with a win over St Patrick’s Athletic which means Damien Duff’s team lead the way at the top of the table by 3 points.

Derry’s next fixture sees them travel to Galway next Friday evening.