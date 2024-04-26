Donegal and Tyrone name teams for Sunday’s Ulster Semi-Final clash

Donegal and Tyrone have both made one change to their starting fifteen’s for Sunday’s eagerly anticipated Ulster Senior Football Championship Semi Final at Celtic Park.

Donegal captain Patrick McBrearty returns to the team as he replaces Aaron Doherty from last weekend’s team that lined up to play Derry.

The return of McBrearty will give the side a boost, as will the news that goalkeeper Shaun Patton has also been deemed fit enough to start after coming off injured last Saturday.

Tyrone, meanwhile, have replaced last Sunday’s goalscorer Liam Gray with Joe Oguz in their starting team.

Here’s how the teams are expected to line out on Sunday but there could be changes closer to the start of the match.

Donegal: Shaun Patton, Mark Curran, Brendan McCole, Ciaran Moore, Ryan McHugh, Caolan McGonagle, Peadar Mogan, Jason McGee, Michael Langan, Shane O’Donnell, Ciarán Thompson, Daire Ó Baoill, Patrick McBrearty, Oisin Gallen, Niall O’Donnell.

Tyrone: Niall Morgan, Conal Devlin, Padraig Hampsey, Michael McKernan, Sean O’Donnell, Matthew Donnelly, Niall Devlin, Brian Kennedy, Aodhan Donaghy, Ciaran Daly, Kieran McGeary, Joe Oguz, Darren McCurry, Darragh Canavan, Ruarí Canavan.