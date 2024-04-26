Harps manager Darren Murphy: “I don’t know how we haven’t scored”

Finn Harps have been beaten 2-0 by SSE Airtricity League First Division leaders Cork City in Ballybofey this evening.

Darren Murphy’s side will be ruing some missed chances in the first half as they couldn’t find an opener in an otherwise promising opening period.

It was Cork who managed to break the deadlock on 62 minutes when Sean Murray headed home from a cross. It was soon 2-0 when Jaden Umeh slotted home on 73 minutes.

The result means Harps have lost each of their last 3 league fixtures and are now 10 points adrift of Cork at the top of the table.

Murphy spoke to Diarmuid Doherty after the game at Finn Park and was left scratching his head wondering how his side didn’t score in tonight’s game…