Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Harps manager Darren Murphy: “I don’t know how we haven’t scored”

Finn Harps manager Darren Murphy

Finn Harps have been beaten 2-0 by SSE Airtricity League First Division leaders Cork City in Ballybofey this evening.

Darren Murphy’s side will be ruing some missed chances in the first half as they couldn’t find an opener in an otherwise promising opening period.

It was Cork who managed to break the deadlock on 62 minutes when Sean Murray headed home from a cross. It was soon 2-0 when Jaden Umeh slotted home on 73 minutes.

The result means Harps have lost each of their last 3 league fixtures and are now 10 points adrift of Cork at the top of the table.

Murphy spoke to Diarmuid Doherty after the game at Finn Park and was left scratching his head wondering how his side didn’t score in tonight’s game…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2024-04-26 175005
News, Top Stories

Uninsured car seized from disqualified driver in Derry today

26 April 2024
News Logo Posts
Playback, Audio

News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries Friday, April 26th

26 April 2024
court
News, Top Stories

Two arrested following dangerous driving

26 April 2024
homeless
News, Top Stories

New record homeless level in Ireland

26 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2024-04-26 175005
News, Top Stories

Uninsured car seized from disqualified driver in Derry today

26 April 2024
News Logo Posts
Playback, Audio

News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries Friday, April 26th

26 April 2024
court
News, Top Stories

Two arrested following dangerous driving

26 April 2024
homeless
News, Top Stories

New record homeless level in Ireland

26 April 2024
counselling youth adolesent
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gambling awareness needs to start at younger age – Gambling Support Counsellor

26 April 2024
Wedding
News, Top Stories

17% drop in marriages in Donegal last year

26 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube