Ciaran Moore, Niall O’Donnell, Daire O’Baoill and Jeaic McKelvey react to Donegal’s win over Tyrone

Donegal will play Armagh in this year’s Ulster Senior Football Final as Jim McGuinness’ side overcame Tyrone 0-18 to 0-16 after extra time at Celtic Park in Derry this afternoon.

In what was a very closely contested match, Donegal needed an injury time leveller from Brendan McCole to force the game to extra time.

Further points from Jeaic McKelvey, Shane O’Donnell and Patrick McBrearty were enough to finally see off a tired Tyrone outfit.

