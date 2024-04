Donegal selector Colm McFadden says a trip to Clones on Ulster Final Day is always a special occasion.

That is exactly what Donegal have to look forward to, as Jim McGuinness’ side overcame a stern Tyrone test after extra time to win 0-18 to 0-16.

After the game, All-Ireland winner McFadden says the team showed a lot of determination, character and grit to get over the line today…

The St. Michaels man spoke to Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly at full time…