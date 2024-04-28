Patsy McGonagle reports on all the latest athletics news

Mark English was in Diamond League action in Shanghai this weekend and placed 7th amongst another world-class field in the 800M event.
Patsy McGonagle reported on English and other local athletics news for Highland Radio Sunday Sport…
