Arranmore RNLI endure six hour call out to assist yacht in difficulty

Arranmore RNLI endured a six hour call out after a yacht got into difficulty in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Malin Head Coast Guard tasked the RNLI to a yacht with loss of power with one person on board 18 miles west of Arranmore at 2:41am yesterday.

The crew were about to board the all weather lifeboat when they were stood down as the yacht’s helm had managed to raise the sails and was proceeding as planned.

The crew returned home and at 7:43am they were again tasked by the Coast Guard as the yacht was failing to make progress.

On reaching the casualty the lifeboat crew established a tow and towed the yacht to safety at Arranmore.

On examination, the lifeboat mechanic identified the engine problem and carried out repairs.

The lifeboat eventually returned to anchor at 1:45pm.

It was the second call out for the all weather lifeboat in five days. It was tasked to assist in a medical evacuation on Tuesday evening last from Arranmore to a waiting ambulance at Burtonport.

