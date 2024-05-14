Joint DCB Oireachtas Committee told IS 465 standard is no long ‘fit for purpose’

Today’s Joint Committee on Housing, Local Government and Heritage has today been discussing the Enhanced Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme.

The Director General of Engineers Ireland has told members that the IS 465 standard is no longer fit for purpose.

Damien Owens says development in scientific information must be considered with regards the enhanced scheme.

The National Standards Authority of Ireland is currently carrying out a review of IS 465.

Mr Owens told the Committee that it’s vital the review is concluded as soon as possible: