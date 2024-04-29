Donegal pensioner faces homelessness as his defective block home is to be demolished

A pensioner in Donegal is facing homelessness as his defective concrete block home is set for demolition in the coming weeks.

Frank, has been forced to move to live in one room of his property which he shared with his late wife due to the state it is in.

No emergency accommodation is available for him to move into while his home is being rebuilt and no funding to cover the cost of alternative accommodation.

Speaking on the Nine til Noon Show, Frank says he has been left in a very difficult situation:

Defective block homeowner and campaigner, Paddy Diver has hit out at how Frank has been treated: