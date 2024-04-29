Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Donegal pensioner faces homelessness as his defective block home is to be demolished

A pensioner in Donegal is facing homelessness as his defective concrete block home is set for demolition in the coming weeks.

Frank, has been forced to move to live in one room of his property which he shared with his late wife due to the state it is in.

No emergency accommodation is available for him to move into while his home is being rebuilt and no funding to cover the cost of alternative accommodation.

Speaking on the Nine til Noon Show, Frank says he has been left in a very difficult situation:

 

Defective block homeowner and campaigner, Paddy Diver has hit out at how Frank has been treated:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

lyra-mckee-journalist
News, Top Stories

Trial of three men charged with murder of Lyra McKee begins today

29 April 2024
Screenshot
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal pensioner faces homelessness as his defective block home is to be demolished

29 April 2024
IMG_6605
News, Audio, Top Stories

11 year old injured in hit and run in Ballybofey

29 April 2024
Garda1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Cllr urges Justice Minister to introduce incentives for Gardai to stay on longer in force

29 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

lyra-mckee-journalist
News, Top Stories

Trial of three men charged with murder of Lyra McKee begins today

29 April 2024
Screenshot
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal pensioner faces homelessness as his defective block home is to be demolished

29 April 2024
IMG_6605
News, Audio, Top Stories

11 year old injured in hit and run in Ballybofey

29 April 2024
Garda1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Cllr urges Justice Minister to introduce incentives for Gardai to stay on longer in force

29 April 2024
Garda
News, Top Stories

Two seriously injured in Donegal crash

29 April 2024
driver motorist road safety driving
News, Audio, Top Stories

47 claims over accidents caused by uninsured drivers in Donegal in 2023

29 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube