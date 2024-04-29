Five Donegal Family Resource Centres to benefit from €85,000 of additional funding

Family Resource Centres across Ireland will go into 2025 with a new base level of €160,000 worth of core funding.

The announcement was made today by the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman.

An allocation of €1.5 million will bring 54 FRCs across Ireland to the new base level, to take effect this year.

This includes five centres in Donegal to receive a combined total of over €85,000.

Cara House Family Recourse Centre is to receive the most, over €38,000.

Allocations in full can be found below:

Donegal FRCs:





