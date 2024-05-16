LUH hospital consultants seeking another urgent meeting with Health Minister

A group of hospital consultants in Donegal are requesting another urgent meeting with the Health Minister

Last year, consultants at Letterkenny University Hospital wrote to Minister Stephen Donnelly expressing serious concerns over the operation of the Emergency Department and it’s impact on patient outcomes.

In their most recent letter to Minister Donnelly, the consultants highlight the irrefutable evidence of funding discrimination against the hospital when compared to other Model 3 hospitals.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn told the Minister in the Dail that an interim proposal put forward to upgrade the Intensive Care Unit and Letterkenny University Hospital must be delivered: