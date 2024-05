Commitments have been made to see a barrier that was damaged in a crash outside Glenmaquin National School to be repaired.

Cllr Donal Coyle moved the motion at a recent meeting of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District.

He also says the non slip surface on the road was also not replaced when the road was tarred.

Cllr Coyle says it’s a dangerous junction, so its important these works are seen too: