Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Lady’s Bay one of five nationally to receive poor water quality grade

The Environmental Protection Agency have recommended to avoid swimming in Lady’s Bay in Buncrana.

It comes with the release of their annual bathing water quality report for 2023.

Out of the 22 bathing waters in Donegal 77% have excellent quality and 14% are of good quality.

One beach was said to be sufficient, and Lady’s Bay was one of the five waters nationally to receive a poor grading.

The EPA say the reason for this is untreated waste water being released occasionally from the towns collecting system.

Programme Manager at the EPA Mary Gurrie says there is still room for improvement:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

Decision must be made today County Development Plan

16 May 2024
work from home
News, Top Stories

Donegal in top five counties to work from home

16 May 2024
glenmaquin
News, Top Stories

Crash barrier to be repaired at Glenmaquin

16 May 2024
Sean Rooney
News, Top Stories

Tánaiste to demand progress in murder trial of Private Sean Rooney

16 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

Decision must be made today County Development Plan

16 May 2024
work from home
News, Top Stories

Donegal in top five counties to work from home

16 May 2024
glenmaquin
News, Top Stories

Crash barrier to be repaired at Glenmaquin

16 May 2024
Sean Rooney
News, Top Stories

Tánaiste to demand progress in murder trial of Private Sean Rooney

16 May 2024
covid
News, Top Stories

UK Covid Inquiry sittings in Northern Ireland ending today

16 May 2024
Screenshot 2024-05-16 072053
News, Top Stories

Lady’s Bay one of five nationally to receive poor water quality grade

16 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube