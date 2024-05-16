Lady’s Bay one of five nationally to receive poor water quality grade

The Environmental Protection Agency have recommended to avoid swimming in Lady’s Bay in Buncrana.

It comes with the release of their annual bathing water quality report for 2023.

Out of the 22 bathing waters in Donegal 77% have excellent quality and 14% are of good quality.

One beach was said to be sufficient, and Lady’s Bay was one of the five waters nationally to receive a poor grading.

The EPA say the reason for this is untreated waste water being released occasionally from the towns collecting system.

Programme Manager at the EPA Mary Gurrie says there is still room for improvement: