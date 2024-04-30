Donegal will face either Derry or Tyrone in All Ireland series

Donegal will have Derry or Tyrone as possible opponents in the All Ireland series.

The draw for the group stage was made this afternoon and another big Ulster derby will be on the cards depending on how the Ulster final plays out.

If Donegal win the provincial title for the first time since 2019 they will face the Munster runners up along with Tyrone and Cork in Group 3.

That Tyrone clash would see Donegal have home advantage in Ballybofey, Cork would be the away game and the clash with the second side in Munster would be at a neutral venue.

If Armagh take the win, Donegal will drop into Group 1 as second seeds. The group is without doubt the toughest of the four and also contains the Connacht winner (Galway or Mayo), Derry and Westmeath.

If that is the case, Donegal would return to Celtic Park to face Derry, Westmeath would be at home and the neutral venue game would be against the Connacht champions.

Group 2 has the Leinster winner (Dublin or Louth) as top seeds with the Connacht runners up, Roscommon and Cavan while it seems Group Four could be the easiest for the Munster winners (Kerry or Clare) who play the Leinster runners up, Monaghan and Meath.

The first of the games, will be played the weekend of the 18th/19th May.

SAM MAGUIRE DRAW

Group 1: Connacht SFC Winner, Ulster SFC Runner-Up, Derry, Westmeath

Group 2: Leinster SFC Winner, Connacht SFC Runner-Up, Roscommon, Cavan

Group 3: Ulster SFC Winner, Munster SFC Runner-Up, Tyrone, Cork

Group 4: Munster SFC Winner, Leinster SFC Runner-Up, Monaghan, Meath

TAILTEANN CUP DRAW

Group 1: Kildare, Leitrim, Longford, Waterford

Group 2: Sligo, Antrim, Wexford, Tipperary

Group 3: Fermanagh, Laois, Wicklow, Carlow

Group 4: Down, Offaly, Limerick, London