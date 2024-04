Gardaí are on the hunt for three youths in connection with a burglary at a business premises in Buncrana last week.

Between 1:30am and 1:40am on Wednesday morning last, the door of the premises in the Marke Square area was forced open.

Two phones, a green iphone 15 and a black iPhone X were stolen.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who observed three youths in the area of Market Square or Maginn Avenue after the breadk in to contact them.