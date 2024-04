Investigations are continuing into a fatal crash in Falcarragh last week.

Keyna Barrett from Falcarrgh who was in her 80s, died following the crash in the Ballina area on Tuesday afternoon last at around 1:30pm.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. They’re keen to hear from anyone who was travelling in the area between 1:15pm and 1:45pm and who may have any camera footage.