Taoiseach denies there is confusion within government regarding immigration

The Taoiseach has denied there is “contradiction and chaos” within the government over plans to return asylum seekers who arrive into Ireland from the North.

Emergency legislation to return such international protection applicants to the UK was approved by Cabinet this morning.

A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says there is “an operational agreement”, but adds there is no legal basis for it.

Taoiseach Simon Harris believes there is no contradiction in Government on the issue………………..

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald criticised what she said was ‘mixed messaging’ from the government over numbers arriving from the North………………..