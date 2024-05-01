2024 Waterside Half Marathon set to be biggest yet

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Patricia Logue, took to the newly opened Pennyburn Footbridge this week to officially launch the 2024 Waterside Half Marathon.

The 41st edition of one of Ireland’s longest running athletics events will take place on Sunday September 1st and is set to be the biggest in its history with an expanded field and a number of new features.

Event organisers Derry City and Strabane District Council have confirmed that the new footbridge linking Bay Park to Derry’s quayside will be part of a revised route that will be announced in the coming weeks.

Mayor Logue officially sounded the hooter to start the sold-out 2023 event last September and she urged runners to register now to avoid disappointment in 2024.

“The Waterside Half Marathon is one of the biggest and longest running athletics events in Ireland and brings thousands of runners and spectators into our city centre.

“I was honoured to start the race last September and experienced the atmosphere and emotion at the finish line on Ebrington Square where thousands of people roared the runners home.

“It’s an unforgettable experience for runners and it sold out in record time so get your entry in now and get training for September 1st”

The Waterside Half Marathon is open to athletes of all levels and abilities and has runner, wheelchair and three person relay categories.

All entrants must be aged 17 or over on race day and all relay entrants must be over 15.

Festival and Events Manager at Council, Jacqueline Whoriskey, said they were looking forward to hosting the biggest field in the event’s history this year.

“We are delighted that the Waterside Half Marathon will continue as an annual event,” she said. “Some revisions to the route will allow us to host an even larger field this year and we are working on an exciting new course that will incorporate more of the city’s greenway network and will take runners to additional landmarks in the city, including the Pennyburn Footbridge.

“There is currently a huge appetite for athletics events in the North West and last year we sold out weeks in advance so my advice is to register now to avoid disappointment.”

The cost of entry is £27 per runner or £70 for a three person relay team and every finisher will receive a commemorative medal and t shirt.

Registrations are open now at derrystrabane.com/whm.