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The Outlet

Nearly €1m in PEACEPLUS funding to Creeslough Community Association

The Creeslough Community Association has been awarded nearly €986,000 in PEACEPLUS funding.

This is part of a wider award of €6.2m to be split, with funding also going to the Vale Centre in Greysteel, Derry, and the non-profit organisation Developing Health Communities.

The initiative brings together two communities who have been impacted by tragedy.

Funding will support the redevelopment of a Community Shed in Creeslough, while a 50,000 sq ft air dome will be installed at Greysteel.

Ten people were killed in the Creeslough Tragedy in October 2022, and eight civilians were killed in the Rising Sun Bar in Greysteel when it was attacked by the UDA and UFF in October 1993.

Majella McFadden, Community Links Manager with the Creeslough Community Association, says the funding will also help support new jobs:

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