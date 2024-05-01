Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Business Matters, Ep 192: Celebrity-backed Muff Liquor Company breaks into US market

A Donegal based drinks company – whose products have attracted celebrity investors including Russell Crowe, Ed Sheeran, Jimmy Carr, and Ronan Keating – has signed an exclusive distribution agreement for the US market.

The Muff Liquor Company has landed the lucrative deal with the Lucas Bols Company, one of the leading cocktail and spirits players in the worldwide cocktail market, who will now have the exclusive rights to import and distribute Muff Liquor products in the United States of America.

The Muff Liquor Company was founded in 2017 by Donegal native Laura Bonner, who was inspired by her grandfather Philip McClenaghan’s passion to create wonderful spirits.

Its current portfolio consists of the award-winning Irish Potato Gin, Irish Potato Vodka, and Irish Peated Whiskey.

Chris Ashmore spoke to her about about the development of the business, the celebrity investors, how her dream is been realised with the company, and how it continues her family’s distilling legacy in Inishowen.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

PSNI police
News, Top Stories

PSNI in Derry seeking out erratic driver

1 May 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 May 2024
440757077_761132106199866_7761876117154543703_n
News, Top Stories

Two Letterkenny drivers test positive for cocaine

1 May 2024
luh logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Diabetes Ireland seeks meetings with Minister Donnelly and the HSE to discuss service shortfalls in Donegal

1 May 2024
